Hayes is expected to remain the starting third baseman despite the Reds' signing free agent Eugenio Suarez on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The organization reunited with Suarez, who played mostly third base for Cincinnati from 2015 to 2021 prior to being traded in March of 2022. Recognizing Hayes' value as a fielder -- he won a second Gold Glove at the hot corner in 2025 -- the Reds plan to deploy Suarez as the primary designated hitter while also giving him occasional starts at both corner infield spots.