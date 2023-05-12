Herget earned a save over the Mets on Thursday, hurling three scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out four batters.

Cincinnati used four pitchers in what amounted to a bullpen game Thursday, with each of those tossing over one inning and holding New York scoreless. Herget entered in the seventh and closed things out, throwing 44 pitches over three scoreless frames to pick up his first career save. The right-hander has pitched well for the Reds this season with just two earned runs allowed over 10.2 frames, but it's unlikely that he'll see many more save opportunities with Alexis Diaz firmly entrenched as the team's closer.