Moustakas (illness) could return for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Monday, but he'll have a chance to return to game action after missing just a week. Even if he isn't ready to play in time for Monday's series opener in Arizona, it seems likely that the 33-year-old will be back in action sometime next week.