The Reds have selected Sirota with the 87th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

An outfielder from Northeastern, Sirota was a Day 1 talent for some evaluators, but he slips to the third round. Sirota is a 6-foot-3 righty hitter with a lean, athletic build and 20/20 upside if it all comes together. He should be able to stick in center field, and he played better in past seasons than he did as a junior, so this could end up looking like a bargain if he can find his swing.