Lodolo (calf) is listed as the Reds' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Lodolo had been in line to start Thursday's series finale with the Mets at Great American Ball Park, but he'll instead make his next turn through the rotation in Miami after the Reds opted to push him back two days in the pitching schedule while he managed a sore left calf. Provided Lodolo doesn't have any setbacks while he likely throws a bullpen session Thursday, he shouldn't face any restrictions Saturday as he prepares for his eighth start of the 2023 campaign.