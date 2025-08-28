Lodolo (8-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

Lodolo made his first start since Aug. 4, as he spent over three weeks on the injured list due to a finger blister on his pitching hand. The southpaw began his outing in fine form, retiring the first nine batters he faced, but hit a roadblock in the fourth frame, when Los Angeles tallied four runs on five hits against him. Lodolo did manage to rack up 14 whiffs and six punchouts, so this wasn't an entirely disheartening outing. He still carries a strong 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 130:25 K:BB over 134.1 innings on the season, and his next start is slated to come against the Blue Jays next week.