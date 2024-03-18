Lodolo (tibia) is set to be ready to return to the Reds' rotation April 10 against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo is behind schedule after he reported that his leg still did not feel 100 percent entering spring training, which led to the team ordering another round of scans. Nothing new turned up, and despite still not feeling at full strength, the left-hander has cruised through his two Cactus League starts (one run, five strikeouts in 4.2 innings). The tibia will remain a lingering concern given a recurrence of the injury ended his 2023 season, but Lodolo looks on track to be ready relatively early on in 2024, barring a setback. Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson (shoulder) are competing to fill Lodolo's rotation spot to begin the campaign.