Lodolo (lower leg) is not expected to be an option for the Reds until September, MLB.com reports.

Lodolo did throw a bullpen session Tuesday, which was the first time he's thrown off a mound since he went down with a left tibia stress reaction in early May. He's just now ramping back up after a long layoff, though, and it's going to take a while to rebuild stamina. "That's kind of how I've been thinking about it. It's a little bit tough because there hasn't been a calendar yet," Bell said earlier in July when asked if September was a realistic return date for Lodolo. "That seems right to me."