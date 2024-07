Lodolo (finger) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday versus the Rockies, Jeff Wallner of the Associated Press reports.

Lodolo will skip a rehab assignment and slide right back into the Reds rotation after missing the last two weeks of action with a blister on his pitching hand. It's possible the southpaw won't quite be ready for a full workload, but he's a must-start in fantasy, regardless, particularly in such a favorable matchup.