Lodolo (lower leg) threw a side session Friday and is now targeting a return in late August, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Reds manager David Bell had previously suggested Lodolo wouldn't be an option for the big-league club until September. However, the lefty has moved his estimated return date up with his progress since shedding his walking boot. Lodolo still has hurdles to clear before he heads out on a rehab assignment, but teammate Hunter Greene (hip) is targeting an Aug. 20 return and it sounds like Lodolo won't be far behind provided he avoids a setback.