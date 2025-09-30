Lodolo will be available out of the bullpen during the National League Wild Card Series against the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This news comes after the club announced Zack Littell will start Game 2, and Andrew Abbott would be deployed for a Game 3 start if necessary. Lodolo's lone relief appearance took place in the final game of the regular season Sunday against Milwaukee, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks over one inning.