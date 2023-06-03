site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Transferred to 60-day IL
Cincinnati transferred Lodolo (leg) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Lodolo remains in a protective walking boot more than two weeks after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left tibia. This move to the 60-day IL means he'll be out until at least mid-July.
