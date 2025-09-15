Reds' Rhett Lowder: Next rehab outing scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowder (oblique) will make his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.
Lowder began a rehab assignment Saturday, when he threw 34 pitches over two innings for the Bats. Reds manager Terry Francona isn't ready to commit to having Lawlar ready to help the team in its pursuit of a playoff spot or during the postseason should Cincinnati qualify, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but nothing has been ruled out. "I think the best way we can look at it is trying to get him ready to pitch," Francona said Sunday.
More News
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Works two innings in rehab game•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Beginning assignment Saturday•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Late-season return not ruled out•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Begins throwing program•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Gets clearance for mound work•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Initiates throwing program•