Lowder (oblique) will make his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.

Lowder began a rehab assignment Saturday, when he threw 34 pitches over two innings for the Bats. Reds manager Terry Francona isn't ready to commit to having Lawlar ready to help the team in its pursuit of a playoff spot or during the postseason should Cincinnati qualify, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but nothing has been ruled out. "I think the best way we can look at it is trying to get him ready to pitch," Francona said Sunday.