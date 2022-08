Dugger's contract was selected by the Reds ahead of Friday's start against the Brewers.

Dugger's first three major-league appearances of the season came as a reliever, but he's worked mainly as a starter in the minors and has posted a 4.30 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 58.2 innings over 15 appearances (12 starts). The right-hander will likely be considered for a spot in the Reds' rotation after the team traded Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.