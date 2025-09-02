Friedl went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

Friedl helped the Reds come back from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, delivering a ground-rule double to plate the first run before Noelvi Marte walked off the Blue Jays one batter later. Friedl is fighting to break out of a second half slump and has posted multi-hit efforts in two straight games along with three RBI.