Mahle averaged 95.1 mph with his fastball in Saturday's win over the Cardinals, up from 93.9 mph last season. He touched as high as 98 mph in the start, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Seven of Mahle's nine strikeouts came on his fastball. Mahle said that he didn't do anything in particular to increase velocity this offseason. "(It was all) adrenaline and (my) first real game with fans," Mahle said. "A lot of stuff goes into it. (I) didn't work on my (velocity), it just kind of comes with doing all the stuff off the field, and a lot of adrenaline."