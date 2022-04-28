Mahle (1-3) took the loss to the Padres on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Mahle allowed a first-inning run but was able to settle down and scattered two hits across the next four innings. However, he surrendered a leadoff double to Manny Machado in the sixth and was taken out after walking Eric Hosmer. Both runners came around to score as the Padres notched a four-run sixth inning to reclaim the lead. After tossing five scoreless in his first outing, Mahle has allowed multiple runs in four consecutive outings and has taken the loss in each of his last three starts.