Ricky Nolasco: Hits free agency
Nolasco will become a free agent after the Angels declined to pick up his team option Thursday.
Nolasco made 33 starts for the Angels in 2017 but posted an unsatisfactory 4.92 ERA. His poor figures were largely due to his inability to keep the ball in the park, as he served up a career-high 35 home runs. The journeyman may be scooped up by another organization this offseason, but he likely won't provide any real fantasy value in 2018.
