Nolasco (undisclosed) was activated from Double-A Jackson's 7-day injured list Sunday and debuted for the affiliate in its 14-12 win over Birmingham. He covered four innings and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

After signing a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks in February, Nolasco stuck around at extended spring training for a few months due to the unspecified injury before he was finally cleared to report to the Double-A club. Though he's made 312 starts at the big-league level, Nolasco was hit hard during his last stint in the majors in 2017 with the Angels and probably won't be viewed as much more than an emergency rotation option for Arizona.