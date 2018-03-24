Ricky Nolasco: Released by Royals
Nolasco was released by Kansas City on Saturday.
Nolasco recently joined the organization on a minor-league contract but was released prior to Saturday's opt-out deadline. He will look to latch on with another team after logging a 4.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 33 starts with the Angels in 2017.
