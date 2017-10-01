Nolasco allowed one run on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings and took a no decision in Saturday's 6-4 loss against the Mariners.

While Nolasco only picked up two strikeouts, he proved to be effective in Saturday's contest as he allowed just a single run during his time on the mound. However, his bullpen fell apart and prevented him from earning his seventh win of the year. Over 33 starts this season, Nolasco went 6-15 while posting a subpar 4.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.