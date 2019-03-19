Nolasco was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Nolasco was always a long shot to break camp with the team, and his three earned runs in 3.2 spring innings didn't help his case. The 36-year-old isn't a great bet to make a big-league impact this year, as he last pitched back in 2017 and had a 4.92 ERA in that season.

