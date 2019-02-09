Nolasco agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Nolasco last pitched in the major leagues during the 2017 season, when he started 33 games for the Angels and posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 143:58 K:BB through 181 innings. He figures to serve as organizational depth for Arizona at Triple-A but could return to the big leagues should the Diamondbacks struggle through any injury problems within their starting rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories