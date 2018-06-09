Robbie Ross: Let go Saturday
Ross was released by the White Sox on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Ross will look to catch on elsewhere after posting an alarming 11.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 11 innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A Charlotte. His last big-league action came in 2017 with Boston.
More News
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: Heads to disabled list•
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: To join White Sox in spring training•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Elects free agency•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Undergoes surgery, set for 2018 return•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...