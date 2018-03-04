White Sox's Robbie Ross: To join White Sox in spring training
Ross signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Ross closed the 2017 season with the Red Sox, but was limited to just eight games due to elbow and back injuries. Now presumably healthy, the 28-year-old will look to get back on track as a left-handed relief option in the Chicago bullpen.
