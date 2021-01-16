Ross signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday.
Ross hasn't appeared in the minors since 2017, but he'll sign a minor-league deal with Detroit heading into 2021. He could serve as a non-roster invitee this spring, but he's unlikely to be a significant factor in the big leagues during the regular season.
