Suarez became a free agent after opting out of his contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Suarez had an $8 million player option in 2026 and 2027, but he will forgo those and enter the free-agent market. The 34-year-old led the National League with 40 saves in 2025 and boasts a 2.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 134:32 K:BB over 134.2 regular-season innings since the start of the 2024 campaign. Suarez should have no trouble landing a sizeable contract this offseason to serve as a closer.