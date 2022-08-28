site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-c-j-cron-piling-up-hits | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Piling up hits
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cron went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Mets.
Cron has now produced five hits across the first two games of the series at Citi Field, raising his season average to .272. He'll remain in the lineup Sunday, manning first base while batting cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read