Cron went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Cron extended a few modest streaks with his performance. He grounded out in the first inning to record an RBI for the third consecutive game. Five frames later, he singled to center field to extend his hitting streak to four contests. Cron has delivered a balanced line across 321 plate appearances on the season, maintaining a .295 average to go along with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and 45 runs scored.