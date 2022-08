Cron went 1-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Cron was a big part of Colorado's victory against Atlanta, as he accounted for all three runs his team scored. The first baseman has cooled off significantly as the multi-RBI effort was just his second in the last 14 games. In that stretch, he is batting just .208 and has knocked in only six RBI.