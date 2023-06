Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Cron (back) is at least a week away from beginning baseball activities, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Cron has been on the shelf since mid-May due to lingering discomfort in his lower back and there remains no timetable for his return to the active roster. Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero are currently drawing the majority of starts at first base for Colorado, with a few Mike Moustakas sightings sprinkled into the mix.