Montes went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Montes capped off his first big-league game with a game-tying blast in the eighth inning. The second baseman slashed .321/.401/.560 with 12 homers and 47 RBI over 59 games with Triple-A Albuquerque to earn the promotion, and he'll likely have a chance to see at least a short-side platoon role at the keystone going forward. He'll likely share the position with Harold Castro, but a strong stretch of hitting could earn Montes a larger share of the playing time.