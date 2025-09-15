Carrigg is hitting .270 with one home run, three steals and seven strikeouts in nine games since returning from a suspension at Double-A Hartford.

A conflict with an umpire led to Carrigg missing a few games earlier this month, but he's still logged a career-high 123 games played this season. Carrigg's strikeout rate jumped from 19 percent last year at High-A to 27 percent this year at Double-A, but he still showed an intriguing combination of power (15 homers) and speed (46 steals).