The Rockies extended Carrigg a non-roster invite to spring training, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Carigg slashed just .237/.317/.395 with Double-A Hartford in 2025, but was able to notch a .754 OPS to close out the last 24 games of the season. The center fielder showed off his glove throughout the season and also notched 46 stolen bases to show his running ability. The 23-year-old's best chance at cracking the Colorado roster in 2026 will be because of his fielding ability in center, which is where Brenton Doyle resides.