Carrigg was suspended on Sept. 2 at Double-A Hartford after getting ejected from an Aug. 31 game against Portland.

Carrigg slammed his helmet after getting called out on an attempted steal of third base and was ejected and then made a scene in between innings arguing with the umpire who ejected him. It's unclear how many games he will miss, but Hartford's season wraps up Sept. 14. Carrigg's hit tool looked stronger a year ago, as his strikeout rate jumped from 19 percent at High-A to 27.8 percent at Double-A while his batting average dipped from .280 to .234. He is an excellent athlete and has logged 40-plus steals in back-to-back seasons while showcasing average pull-side power. A 107 wRC+ is a middling mark for a 23-year-old at Double-A, but if Carrigg can find his way into a regular role for the Rockies in a year or two, his speed will make him valuable in fantasy, at least in his home games.