The Rockies reassigned Carrigg to minor-league camp Thursday.

Carrigg wasn't expected to seriously contend for a big-league roster spot this spring, though he has impressed during the exhibition slate with a .387/.394/.645 slash line, four doubles, two triples, six RBI and a stolen base over 13 contests. He'll likely open the season at Triple-A, but Carrigg could make his MLB debut at some point during the campaign.