Tucker was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Monday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
This move clears out a roster spot for Charlie Blackmon (hand) as he returns from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks. Tucker had three singles in eight plate appearances during his week-long stay with the Rockies.
