Joe went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI, run and a walk in a 9-6 win against the Cubs on Saturday.

Joe tripled home a run and scored in the third inning, walked in the fourth and doubled in the eighth for his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Saturday was the latest in a chain of strong performances for the 29-year-old, who's slashing .344/.477/.656 on the young season to place among the league leaders.