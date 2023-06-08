Seabold allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Seabold left in line for the win, but poor outings from relievers Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence squandered the Rockies' lead. This was Seabold's first career quality start, and it certainly seems like he's growing into a starter role after beginning the year in the bullpen. The right-hander has given up three runs, five hits and four walks while striking out nine over his last 11.1 innings, lowering his ERA to 5.10 and his WHIP to 1.41 with a 36:17 K:BB through 47.2 innings this season. He's lined up for a road start versus his former team, the Red Sox, next week.