Bard saved Sunday's 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth.
Despite strong opposition from Arizona, Bard successfully protected a one-run lead and delivered his 16th save in 18 tries. A one-out Josh Rojas double presented a threat that evolved into a bases-loaded two-out jam, but the 37-year-old was able to induce a Daulton Varsho groundout to end the game. Bard has successfully converted his last seven save chances and improved his ERA to 2.05 with the scoreless appearance.