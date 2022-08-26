site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: On bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2022
Montero is not starting Friday versus the Mets.
Montero will stay on the bench for the second straight contest and third time in four games overall. Charlie Blackmon will remain at designated hitter while Wynton Bernard enters the lineup in center field and bats ninth against New York.
