Montero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.

Montero had the opportunity to claim the starting first base job in mid-June when he started six times in a seven-game stretch. However, he went hitless across 20 at-bats while striking out nine times and was back in the lineup Wednesday for the first time in four matchups. Montero took advantage of the opportunity, taking Andrew Abbott deep for his second homer of the season. He figures to continue to share time at first base with Mike Moustakas and potentially Nolan Jones.