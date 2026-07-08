Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: First MLB start on tap

Hughes will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, Hughes made his MLB debut out of the bullpen Friday, collecting a save while allowing three baserunners over three scoreless frames. The 24-year-old righty will now get the chance to make his first big-league start, joining the Colorado rotation as a replacement for the injured Tomoyuki Sugano (back). Prior to his promotion, Hughes had been working out of the Albuquerque rotation and posted a strong 48:11 K:BB in 40.2 innings, though pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League inflated his ERA (5.31) and WHIP (1.29).