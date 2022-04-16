Bryant went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Bryant has been one of the hottest bats in the National League over the first week-and-a-half of the regular season, and he recorded his fourth multi-hit game over seven contests while also recording at least one hit in every game so far. Seven games it's a small sample size and the power has lacked since he's yet to go yard on a Rockies uniform, but the star third baseman is hitting .379 with a .889 OPS over his first 32 plate appearances to begin the season.