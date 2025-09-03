Freeland was ejected from Tuedsay's game against the Giants after benches cleared during the first inning, Suzie Hunter of GuerillaSports.net reports.

Freeland's day came to an abrupt end after throwing just eight pitches and giving up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers without recording an out. The two players got into a heated exchange while Devers rounded the bases, which prompted a bench-clearing brawl that also led to ejections for Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. Freeland will carry a 5.41 ERA and 1.52 WHIP into his next start, and it remains to be seen whether he will receive further discipline from Major League Baseball.