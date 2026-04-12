Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Late scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland isn't pitching as scheduled Sunday game against the Padres for unspecified reasons, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander never took the mound Sunday, though he technically still started the contest before being replaced without throwing a pitch. Freeland is presumably dealing with an injury of some kind, but his status going forward will remain up in the air until the team updates his status.
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