Freeland (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 2.1 innings.

Freeland scuffled from the outset, yielding a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel on his sixth pitch of the contest. He made it through the second inning without any further damage, but he allowed seven straight Arizona batters to reach base before recording an out in the third and was ultimately charged with eight earned runs in the frame. Though Freeland is as close as it gets to an ace for Colorado for the time being, he hasn't posted an ERA better than 4.33 since 2018 and has very little fantasy appeal given his home park and lack of strikeout potential.