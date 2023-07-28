The Rockies reinstated Freeland (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Freeland was placed on the injured list July 14 (retroactive to July 13) and will now return after a minimum stay. The 30-year-old southpaw holds a 4.72 ERA through 103 innings on the season and will get to face an Oakland offense that ranks last in team OPS (.655).
