Freeland suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Sunday's start against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

His non-throwing shoulder popped out and then popped back in, and Freeland was sent for X-rays after the game. It's unclear if he will be placed on the injured list or if he will be able to pitch through the injury. Freeland gave up one run through 6.1 innings before exiting Sunday.