Freeland (4-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Freeland had another rough outing Tuesday, allowing nine hits for the third time in his last four starts while also racking up three or fewer K's for the third time in that span. The loss was his ninth of the campaign -- tied for the third most in MLB -- and extended his winless streak to nine starts, dating back to May 14. Over his last four appearances (20.2 innings), Freeland owns an ugly 8.71 ERA and a 14:12 K:BB. The lefty is tentatively scheduled for a favorable road matchup at Oracle Park against the Giants this weekend.